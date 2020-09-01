Menu
Last year's Open attracted 70 juniors to Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club, with this year's event being held on October 10.
Absolutely brilliant: Junior golf club’s $1500 boost

Jacobbe McBride
1st Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THE president of a junior golf club in the Gladstone region labelled event funding received from Gladstone Regional Council as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

BITS Junior Golf Club president Kevin Gooderham said the $1500 grant would go towards the club’s Boyne Tannum Junior Golf Open held in October.

“Hopefully the event will still be going ahead by that stage,” Mr Gooderham said.

“It is just to help cover the cost of it given that we cannot fundraise or anything, especially at this point in time due to COVID-19.”

Last year’s Open attracted 70 juniors to Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club, with this year’s event being held on October 10.

“I think this year we will be lucky to get 50 because we cannot have big gatherings and will have to split everything up,” Mr Gooderham said.

“With our COVID-safe plan we need to look at how many people are going to turn up, how to split them up and it should be a big day.”

Mr Gooderham said the Open was one of the club’s biggest fundraising events so the funding received would help pay for next year.

“The junior club we are trying to focus on learning and teaching kids how to play the sport,” he said.
“The funding is going to help promote the club and get more juniors into golf, getting out into the community and saying ‘hey we do have a junior club here’ with brochures et cetera.”

Mr Gooderham praised the Gladstone Regional Council for the funding, telling The Observer that GRC had supported them over the past couple of years.

“For a small junior club you wouldn’t be able to operate without it,” he said.
“It is absolutely brilliant.”

