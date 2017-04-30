Absolute shock on HookUp prize winner's face

Gladstone man Andrew Bishop with his family and his new boat that he won at this year's HookUp.

COMPLETE and utter shock was how Gladstone's Andrew Bishop felt after winning the major prize at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Out of thousands of people, Mr Bishop's name was pulled out as the winner of the $75.000 SeaJay Trojan boat, which comes with a trailer and a 150 horsepower motor.

"I'm really shocked, I'm happy, excited, just over the moon," Mr Bishop said.

Besides winning the boat, Mr Bishop landed a nice 57cm grunter during Australia's biggest fishing competition - making it a rather good weekend for him.

Thousands were packed into Bray Park for the announcement of the prize winners as this year's Boyne Tannum Hookup came to its conclusion.