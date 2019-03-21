'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

BEACHSIDE LIVING: A property on 12 The Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands is up for sale and offers direct access to the main beach.

BEACHSIDE LIVING: A property on 12 The Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands is up for sale and offers direct access to the main beach. LJ Hooker Boyne-Tannum

WITH its island-inspired entrance and premium location, a Tannum Sands property is offering a personal beach experience.

12 The Oaks Rd is located right behind the main beach and is going for $890,000.

The property has features that are influenced by the Indonesian island of Bali, made obvious by two 'village hut' porches at the front and the back.

LJ Hooker Boyne-Tannum principal Vicki Brown said it was unique and stood out from other properties.

"(The Oaks Rd) is the street that everyone would like to be on,” Ms Brown said.

"It's absolute ocean frontage - you walk straight on to the sand.”

The property is also perfect for entertaining guests, with a pavilion fitted with a lounge area, pool room and modern kitchenette.

In addition, the main bedroom has a spectacular view. "It just looks straight out to the ocean,” she said.

Ms Jones said the property was perfect for families who have teenage children or regular guests.

The property features three full bathrooms and a security system.

It is also walking distance to Rock Salt, the Tannum Sands Hotel and the shopping centre.

Prospective buyers can contact LJ Hooker Boyne-Tannum on 4973 7277.

