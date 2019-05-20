Menu
Magistrate Damien Dwyer has questioned why offenders aren't being breached despite contravening probation orders by committing more crimes. Emma Murray
'Absolute farce': Mackay Magistrate lets rip over inaction

Janessa Ekert
20th May 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
A MAGISTRATE has ripped into Mackay Community Corrections for not taking action against offenders, who breach court ordered probation.

"It is just absolutely a farce," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said after learning a number of offenders wouldn't be breached despite contravening probation by committing more crimes.

Craig William Griffiths pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he told police he had to drive for work and couldn't get anyone to drive for him.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time, as well as probation for drug-related offending.

His solicitor Rosie Varley said she had spoken to a staff member from Community Corrections in Mackay, who "indicated there's no formal action being taken".

"(Griffiths) was given a verbal warning," Ms Varley said, as Magistrate Dwyer indicated a lack of surprise.

The court heard, in a separate matter, a man pleading guilty to an aggravated breach of a domestic violence order was also not being breached despite being on probation.

Magistrate Dwyer ordered "a full written report" on their response to supervision and adjourned the matters until next month.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said Community Corrections responded to all breaches and escalations in risk swiftly.

"However considers it necessary to return orders to court for revocation action only when it is believed the individual subject to the order poses a threat to community safety or can no longer be safely managed through any other alternative means," the spokesman said.

"In the event an offender breaches... their conditions, Community Corrections will evaluate the individual's plan in order to determine an appropriate course of action. This may include changing the strategy or intensity."

