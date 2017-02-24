'Absolute grub': Poo, toilet paper left at door of business

HOW DO you tell if it was a human or an animal that left a nasty surprise at the door of your business?

The answer is simple, whether they've left it in a pile of used toilet paper.

This was the mess Gladstone Fish Market Retail business owner Simon Whittingham was faced with upon opening up his shop this morning.

Photographs show the shop owner cleaning up the mess of faeces and toilet paper.

The fresh seafood business is popular among locals and tourists, sitting in the heart of Gladstone just before the Marina bridge.

Mr Whittingham said he was absolutely disgusted by the act and "had never been so disappointed and offended in his life".

"To the grub responsible for defecating at my office door sometime last night ... You are an absolute degenerate," he said.

"... And I invite you to come and perform this feral act while I'm here."

Mr Whittingham said the dirty deed took place in an area where there was no surveillance or lights.

He said this would be changing shortly.

Mr Whittingham posted to Facebook on the business's page, where he explained he knew it was human and not animal from the use of toilet paper.

A number of Gladstone residents, including Kelly Abell, labelled the purely and simple, "disgusting".

James Maroske commented that it could have been the result of somebody fishing from the wharf, and had a sudden urge to go.

"It amazes me how grubby some people can be," he said.

Helen McHugh said not only was it disgusting, but it was also sad.

"That (he) respect for people (and their) property is degenerating so quickly in society," she said.

Other commenters said they were "speechless" and the person/s involved were "low-life parasitic mongrels".

Gladstone police said the incident had not been reported however, if it was, there was little they could do.