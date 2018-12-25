'Absolute connection': Librarian's story ends

Gladstone librarian Bettina Nissen has retired after 38 and a half years on the job.

THEY say all good things must come to an end, and for one of Gladstone's most recognisable faces that time has come.

Children's librarian and storyteller Bettina Nissen has called time on her career of 38 years, retiring last Thursday.

Starting her career in Mackay in 1980, Bettina has worked the past five and a half years in Gladstone as part of a career that has seen her in university libraries, State Library of Queensland and other regional locations.

Passionate about children's literacy and bringing communities together, she said the best part of librarianship was the "absolute connection".

"Connection with the families, connection with the community and connection with the decision makers as in through local government with councillors," she said.

"It's that real belief through that connection that public libraries really matter and public libraries really make a difference in peoples lives.

"We're not going to change generational poverty but what we can do is make sure people have access to things and working in a public library you have the opportunity to make that difference on a number of levels."

Working as a storyteller in Melbourne while in public libraries part-time, Bettina experienced working with abused children and children affected by domestic violence.

It was working with these children that she found the power of storytelling, with the more complex working environment informing her work in a public setting.

In moving back to full-time work as a children's librarian her experiences drove her passion for children's literacy.

From an industry standpoint, Bettina said technology has had a growing influence on libraries as well as the kids using them.

"It just means there's more that's available to them and it's available in a different way," she said. "The research shows when children start to read on their own they still prefer to actually have a book, but it wasn't like that for the first few years.

"Everyone said libraries would die, nobody would want them and the printed word would disappear, but holding a book is a nice thing to do.

"What doesn't change is that they're still kids so they want stories, they want their imagination to open up and a whole new world be there and they want to access new information," Bettina said.