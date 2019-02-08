'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Isabelle Thompson with stepfather Scott Elwell say the roundabout near the stop, drop and go zone at Toolooa State High is dangerous, after Isabelle had a minor traffic accident on her way home from school.

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Isabelle Thompson with stepfather Scott Elwell say the roundabout near the stop, drop and go zone at Toolooa State High is dangerous, after Isabelle had a minor traffic accident on her way home from school. Matt Taylor GLA060219ROAD

PARENT Scott Elwell is calling for changes to the design of the stop-drop-and-go zone outside Toolooa State High School after his step-daughter was involved in a hit-and-run.

On Monday afternoon Isabelle Thompson's car was hit, on the passenger side door, by another driver in Philip St, just past the roundabout.

Isabelle and her sole passenger suffered minor injuries but Mr Elwell said it could have been a lot worse.

"I was quite concerned about it because it's only a matter of time before someone could get seriously hurt,” he said.

"Where the cars and the kids get picked up, from the roundabout to up Philip St, it's just absolute bedlam.

"Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students and something needs to be done.”

Just before 3pm, cars can be seen lining up near the entrance of the drop-off zone, extending to the roundabout and Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

Mr Elwell had personally seen a few close calls with children attempting to cross Philip St.

"You also got semi-trailers going around the roundabout - it's downright dangerous,” he said.

He took his concerns to Gladstone Regional Council but was told the zone was the responsibility of the Department of Main Roads.

"They know about (the problem), why not fix it?” he said.

Mr Elwell will address his concerns at the school's next P&C meeting.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the road was not in its jurisdiction.

"Council will advise the Department of Transport and Main Roads of the incident,” she said.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said it was committed to the safety of children at schools.

"We are working with Toolooa State High School to conduct a Safe School Travel (SafeST) investigation,” she said.

"As part of this process, road safety in the school precinct will be reviewed, including the stop-drop-and-go zone, Philip St and Benaraby Rd.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that hit Isabelle's car is at-large and has been reported to police.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.