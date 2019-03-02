Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo Contributed
Breaking

Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

2nd Mar 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An abseiler has tragically died in an accident where they became stuck partway down a cliff near Gympie this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance service said the patient was assessed for critical injuries after they were called to the scene at Point Pure lookout at Bells Bridge around 12:30pm.

The abseiler was reportedly making their way down the side of the cliff when they became stuck several metres off the ground.

Emergency crews desperately worked to free the patient but were unable to save them.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said they were currently working to contact the next of kin of the deceased.

abseiling abseiling accident editors picks fatal crash gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Weirdest things ever found in the local Salvos donation bins

    premium_icon Weirdest things ever found in the local Salvos donation bins

    News Some are dangerous, some are valuable and others are downright shocking. These are the things Salvation Army volunteers have to deal with.

    Salvos volunteers are 'over' vandals destroying donations

    premium_icon Salvos volunteers are 'over' vandals destroying donations

    News They have found urine, faeces and used needles near donation bins.

    The Gladstone group celebrating a centenary milestone

    premium_icon The Gladstone group celebrating a centenary milestone

    News Statewide celebrations are on the cards as guides turn 100.

    Man did whiskey shots before Bruce Hwy car crash

    premium_icon Man did whiskey shots before Bruce Hwy car crash

    News The man drank shots of Jack Daniels and vodka pre-mixed drinks.