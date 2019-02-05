'Above and beyond' Business thanked for fire effort

ALL-IN SHOW: Matt Sadowski, Ian Rayment, Neil Fry, Andrew McCurley and Rod Cranfield from Rayment Excavations, which received a certificate of appreciation for its help during the Deepwater bushfire emergency.

ALL-IN SHOW: Matt Sadowski, Ian Rayment, Neil Fry, Andrew McCurley and Rod Cranfield from Rayment Excavations, which received a certificate of appreciation for its help during the Deepwater bushfire emergency. Matt Taylor GLA010219RAYM

BUSINESSES around Gladstone have been thanked for their contribution to the firefighting effort during the Deepwater bushfire emergency late last year.

Rayment Excavations is one of 55 businesses to receive a certificate of appreciation from the Gladstone Regional Council.

Driven to support the community during times of need, the excavator and earth-moving equipment hire specialists ceased other operations to assist with the bushfire response.

Project manager Matt Sadowski said they helped with tasks such as cutting fire breaks and protecting housing and property.

"It just started with a phone call, they were after a dozer to help with the fires and then it just turned into an all-in show,” he said.

"We had heaps of gear down there and a heap of blokes, water trucks, graders, loaders, floats, everything.

"Blokes were working 24/7, helping with the actual fires and some clean-up afterwards.”

The business committed several items of machinery as well as manpower for the operations.

They stopped other jobs to supply gear, paying tribute to regular customers for their understanding during the unfolding situation.

Mr Sadowski said the team did not expect to receive the council's recognition for its contribution.

"At the end of the day we're all a community,” he said.

"It's all the one region and we all have to work together to look after each other.

"I've spoken to a few of the firies down there, and have had a couple of calls from council thanking us as well over the phone.

"They (the staff) went above and beyond to do what they did, the hours they did down there you couldn't ask any more of them.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the certificates were a small way to thank the businesses that helped support the community during the bushfires.

"Time and time again, through many disasters, the strength and generosity of the Gladstone Region shines through,” he said.

He said a concert, Band Together, would also be held to recognise the community's efforts during the bushfires. The event will be held at Wartburg Sport and Recreation Grounds on Saturday, February 23.