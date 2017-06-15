'About 100' Aurizon workers interested in redundancy

Aurizon workers rally against job losses in Gladstone and central Queensland.

ABOUT 100 Aurizon train crew members have expressed interest in a voluntary redundancy option after the company announced large changes to their workforce.

A company spokesperson said more than 20 employees had requested transfers to vacancies at other Aurizon train crew depots.

"Aurizon has completed the consultation process and has agreed to a number of suggestions and requests from employees," the spokesperson said.

Aurizon employees rally against the newly announced job cuts. Emily Pidgeon

These agreed-to suggestions included a one-week extension for people interested in taking a voluntary redundancy.

Another suggestion adopted was for the company to facilitate, where possible, "swaps" between employees at unaffected depots who wished to take a voluntary redundancy, with train crew workers at affected depots.

"Aurizon appreciates this is a tough decision for affected employees and for the Gladstone community," the company spokesperson said.

"Aurizon has responded to the notices of dispute from rail unions."