One of several BITS recruits Steven Abouri. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
AFL

Abouri welcomes the warmth of BITS Saints

NICK KOSSATCH
2nd Feb 2020 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Steven Abouri was not sure what hit home when he stepped onto the tarmac after arriving at Gladstone Airport on Wednesday night.

From the yoyo weather of Melbourne, to the summer humidity of Gladstone, BITS Saints' latest recruit Abouri welcomed the warmth with open arms.

"I got here and had to quickly change from my trackies," he said.

Abouri is friends with fellow Saints Melbourne recruits Rob Frost and Ubil Chol.

STAR SIGNINGS: Victorian recruits Ubil Chol, Rob Frost and Scott Jackman will bring class and experience to BITS Saints in 2020. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
"I'm originally from South Sudan, I came to Melbourne and played footy at school, started playing footy locally and coached the juniors," he said.

Still a young man at 20, Abouri played in St Kilda City's 2019 under-19 premiership team that beat Dingley in Melbourne's Southern Football Netball League grand final.

Abouri is a defender who has skill and pace to burn.

"That's what I will be hoping to bring to the club," he said.

Keep a look-out in The Observeronline and print editions of the other BITS Saints recruits Ubil Chol, Rob Frost and Scott Jackman. The Saints train on Tuesday and Thursday's at 6pm at BITS Oval.

All new, past and present players - male and female - seniors and juniors - of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend training under the guidance of new head coach Rick Bean.

