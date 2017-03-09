Abi's right in the fast lane for resources

RECOGNISED: Keen driver Abi Meehan won the Exceptional School Student category in the QRC's Resources Awards for Women.

SHE'S only just eligible for her L plates, but Gladstone school girl Abi Meehan already drives race cars and can strip down engines.

It's one of the things that helped her stand out and win the prestigious Exceptional School Student category in the Queensland Resources Council's Resources Awards for Women.

The Year 12 student was given the award in Brisbane yesterday in front of an audience of almost 900 people.

"My passion for motorsport has been the driving force behind my career aspirations,” Abi said.

"I have never been a person that could just stand back and let others prepare or fix my race car. I needed and wanted to know how to do it myself.”

This experience has also led to Abi's interest in mechatronic engineering to improve robotics in the resources sector and increase the safety of workers by taking people out of high-risk environments.

Abi already has a slew of achievements under her belt, including being a National Youth Science Forum Ambassador and University of Queensland Science Ambassador.