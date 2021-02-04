Menu
ABC host Beverley O’Connor was crossing to an emergency press conference with Daniel Andrews when she made a very relatable mistake.
Offbeat

ABC host’s hilarious on-air gaffe

4th Feb 2021 4:35 PM

ABC newsreader Beverley O'Connor has created a Twitter storm around Aussie bottle shop Dan Murphy's after an on-air slip-up.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced an emergency press conference late on Wednesday night.

When O'Connor flagged the situation with viewers, she made a hilarious gaffe by mixing up the Victorian premier with the bottle shop.

"We'll be crossing to a press conference with Dan Murphy - uh, Dan Andrews soon", she said.

She later tweeted that she was "not on the beers tonight I promise".

After the on air gaffe, Dan Murphy started trending worldwide, while social media users also had some fun with the mistake.

 

"Is Dan Murphy's going to be taking questions?" chimed in one man.

"Loved it - you lightened the mood of the nation. Own it with pride," a user said.

"It was some much-needed relief from the panic of an upcoming late night presser and you should win the Gold Logie for it," suggested another.

"Wish they had actually crossed to Dan Murphy's," added one woman.

 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture: Tim Carrafa
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture: Tim Carrafa

 

Others were more serious with their responses. "All I'm saying is that Dan Murphy would never have let the Australian Open go ahead," wrote one.

O'Connor wondered if she "would ever live this down" and apologised to Mr Andrews.

The bottle shop also joined in tweeting the news reader with some gentle ribbing.

 

It's not the first Dan Murphy's gaffe that has happened.

During last year's lockdown, Australian Nobel Prize-winning immunologist Professor Peter Doherty accidentally tweeted his search for the opening hours of the liquor store, which went viral and earned him thousands of new followers.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as ABC host's hilarious on-air gaffe

