Abandoned prawn farm clean-up nearly finished

CONTAMINATED: A picture from 2015 of the abandoned prawn farm, which has almost been cleaned up.

A LONG-running environmental problem is close to being solved.

Work to rehabilitate a prawn farm at South Trees, abandoned for almost a decade, is nearly finished.

The 2ha area is in a tidal zone in the Boyne River Basin and in the 1990s was leased by Vijay Ram as a prawn, mud crab and barramundi farm.

Its closure was shrouded in mystery but, according to State Government documents, the owner walked away from the aquaculture operation in 1999.

In February last year, Moreton Environmental was awarded the job of cleaning the site.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said rehabilitation work at the former aquaculture farm at Gladstone Benaraby Rd, South Trees, was making very good progress and would continue for another four to six weeks.

"The site will then be subject to an environmental audit and a 12-month monitoring period will also commence," they said.

"The rehabilitation project included treatment and discharge of acidic water in the ponds and excavation and treatment of acid sulfate soils, which had developed on the site.

"In the coming weeks, treated soil will be mixed with clean fill and placed back in the former ponds to restore the site to its original condition."

The spokesperson said there were no toxins at the site.

"The water in the ponds had become acidic and over time acid sulfate soils had developed on the site," theysaid.

"The rehabilitation project included treatment of soil and water to meet strict environmental standards."

The spokesperson said clean up of the site involved excavation and drying and treatment of large volumes of soil, including some heavy marine clay.

"By necessity, the project proceeded steadily to ensure all on-site soil and water was adequately treated without any damage to the surrounding environment," they said.

Although the issue has been ongoing, the only significant challenges of the project were related to rainfall, particularly following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The spokesperson said over the coming weeks the ponds would be infilled so the land returns to its original state as part of the surrounding tidal flat, apart from a small section of the site that is above the high tide level.