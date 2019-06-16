Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANGER: Murray, Kaye Cornwell next to the vehicle.
DANGER: Murray, Kaye Cornwell next to the vehicle. Liana Walker
News

Abandoned eyesore an accident in waiting

liana walker
by
16th Jun 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUN VALLEY couple are concerned for the safety of school children after a burned out car has been left on a nature strip for over two weeks.

The stolen vehicle was reported on fire around 2.20am on June 3 on the nature strip between Glenlyon Rd and Rifle Range Rd.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said police were treating the fire as suspicious and the incident was still under police investigation.

Rifle Range Rd resident Kaye Cornwell said she reported the vehicle to the council to be removed on June 6, however with a four to six week waiting period she was concerned someone could get injured.

"Kids climb in the back of the ute,” Mrs Cornwell said.

"It was a pretty ferocious fire, that metal has got to be fatigued.

"All it needs is for a child to go through the metal or cut themselves on the very rough surfaces and it could be a very serious injury.”

She said the vehicle's location was right near one of the town entries and was an "eye sore” for visitors.

"That's their welcome to Gladstone,” she said.

"If there had been an accident or the car had been near the road it would have been gotten towed off straight away.”

She said she was worried the waiting period for the vehicles removal would be "too late.”

"I don't want kids getting hurt,” she said.

abandoned car burned car stolen car sun valley
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Charter boat brings tourism boost to Port City

    premium_icon Charter boat brings tourism boost to Port City

    News Fishermen report spending hundreds of thousands during visits to Gladstone

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Woman, 60's injured in Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon Woman, 60's injured in Bruce Hwy crash

    News Elderly woman injured in Calliope crash this morning

    Man hospitalised with spinal injuries after rollover

    premium_icon Man hospitalised with spinal injuries after rollover

    News Paramedics attended the crash after 2.42am

    Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    premium_icon Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

    Community The 'steaks' are high for this barbecue chef