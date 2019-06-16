Abandoned eyesore an accident in waiting

A SUN VALLEY couple are concerned for the safety of school children after a burned out car has been left on a nature strip for over two weeks.

The stolen vehicle was reported on fire around 2.20am on June 3 on the nature strip between Glenlyon Rd and Rifle Range Rd.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said police were treating the fire as suspicious and the incident was still under police investigation.

Rifle Range Rd resident Kaye Cornwell said she reported the vehicle to the council to be removed on June 6, however with a four to six week waiting period she was concerned someone could get injured.

"Kids climb in the back of the ute,” Mrs Cornwell said.

"It was a pretty ferocious fire, that metal has got to be fatigued.

"All it needs is for a child to go through the metal or cut themselves on the very rough surfaces and it could be a very serious injury.”

She said the vehicle's location was right near one of the town entries and was an "eye sore” for visitors.

"That's their welcome to Gladstone,” she said.

"If there had been an accident or the car had been near the road it would have been gotten towed off straight away.”

She said she was worried the waiting period for the vehicles removal would be "too late.”

"I don't want kids getting hurt,” she said.