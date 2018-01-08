Menu
Abandoned car of three weeks receives relentless beating

This abandoned Holden Commodore has been sitting on Glenlyon Road near the roundabout to Dixon Drive for some time now, and is becoming an eyesore for Gladstone residents.
Sarah Steger
by

AN abandoned car sitting on the side of Glenlyon Rd has seized the attention of police, vandals and drivers-by for the past three weeks.

Initially, the Holden Commodore was missing its wheels and tires but appeared mostly undamaged.

Several weeks later, however, and the red sedan has now been severely vandalised, leaving its windows smashed, exterior dented, side-view mirrors ripped off and without number plates.

 

A witness who wished to remain anonymous said the damage had been inflicted over several nights.

When it was first found, the abandoned car close to Dixon Dr had a sticker reading "Police Aware" attached to it.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were aware of the car and that many had people had already called up about it.

 

"We would need a complaint from the owner to take action in regards to the vandalism though," he said.

"But it's probably just been abandoned, so I doubt the owner would make a complaint."

According to a Gladstone Regional Council spokesman, either Council or police could act on the situation, but in this case Council is acting on it and the process to remove the vehicle is under way.

Topics:  abandoned car gladstone region police vandalism

