Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Kirwan v St Brendan’s

callum dick
18th Aug 2020 10:00 AM

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Kirwan State High School and St Brendan's College face off in Mackay today, in a repeat of the 2019 grand final.

Kick-off is at 11am.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

Round 4 -

Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College - 11.00am (Aaron Payne Cup) and 12.30 (Cowboys Challenge)

aaron payne cup kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming schoolboys rugby league st brendan's college watch live
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 17.

        Spectacular $29.5m Gladstone showpiece to open

        Premium Content Spectacular $29.5m Gladstone showpiece to open

        News East Shores stage 1B will be opened to the public next week.

        Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

        Premium Content Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

        News His lawyer argued it would be surprising for someone unemployed to be found with...

        Seniors Morning Tea goes virtual

        Premium Content Seniors Morning Tea goes virtual

        News SENIORS WEEK Morning Tea will have a different feel this year.