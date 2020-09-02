Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Aaron Payne Cup semi-finals today. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch Ignatius Park v TCC

callum dick
2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Now, after five weeks of intense schoolboys footy, only four teams remain.

Two sides, Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College, go head-to-head in Mackay today for a place in the grand final.

The game will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off at 10am.

AARON PAYNE CUP SEMI-FINALS -

(10am) - Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College in Mackay

11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Kirwan State High School in Townsville

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming ignatius park college livestream livestreaming the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about QLD election

        Premium Content What you need to know about QLD election

        News “As we did during the local government elections, we will incorporate COVID-safe practices,” ECQ.

        See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

        Premium Content See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

        News Just how did the region fare? Here’s a comprehensive breakdown.

        Watchdog says alleged Ports corruption inquiry appropriate

        Premium Content Watchdog says alleged Ports corruption inquiry appropriate

        News “It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment on the specifics of the allegations.”...