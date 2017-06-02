25°
News

AAMI launches Smart App for learner drivers

MATT HARRIS
| 2nd Jun 2017 9:10 AM
SMART DRIVER: Isaac Johnson thinks AAMI's new app will help learner drivers.
SMART DRIVER: Isaac Johnson thinks AAMI's new app will help learner drivers. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DISTRACTED drivers have caused 115,000 accidents in Queensland in the past year but that could change with the launch of AAMI SmartPlates, a real-time driving tracker to replace the conventional learner's logbook.

The AAMI SmartPlates app allows learner drivers to track their driving hours digitally on their smartphone, while also recording the route taken, weather, road surfaces and traffic conditions.

The launch coincides with new research that revealed 57 per cent of accidents that resulted from distracted driving occurred when an 18 to 34-year-old was behind the wheel.

The AAMI research showed that almost two-thirds of learner drivers overestimate their hours in their log book and Queenslanders were the nation's most resistant to legal changes that would ban mobile phone use while driving.

It also found that 1.9 million Queensland drivers admit to having broken the law by using their mobile phone in the driver's seat.

In fact, one in five admit to having illegally used their phone while driving in the past week.

Suncorp Chief Customer Experience Officer Mark Reinke said this equated to 628,000 Queensland drivers.

"The research findings are troubling and we know driver distractedness and road preparedness, particularly among young people, are still huge issues," Mr Reinke said.

AAMI SmartPlates discourages mobile phone use while driving with its 'Road Block' feature, which silences incoming calls on Android devices and sends the caller an automated text response. iPhone users receive a warning message after a driving session if phone usage is detected.

"Features such as 'Coach' analyse learner driver data on the app to pinpoint learning gaps and identify where the learner needs more practice," Mr Reinke said.

"AAMI SmartPlates demonstrates our commitment to being an insurance company that not only covers accidents, but helps drivers avoid them entirely. The app aims to motivate young drivers to want to learn to drive safely.”

Queensland is the second state to accept the AAMI SmartPlates app as an official record of completed hours, following the South Australian launch earlier this year.

The app is available for free download now on the App Store and Google Play.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aami aami insurance learner drivers logbooks road safety smartphone app

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Mayor off to the US to sell biofuels project

Mayor off to the US to sell biofuels project

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will travel to San Diego for the BIO International Convention this month

Gone fishing: Plenty of trout pulling hard

FANTASTIC EATING: Glenn with a nice Sykes Reef coral trout. There were some great fish caught offshore in the nice conditions.

This week in the Gladstone region, the fishing and weather aligned

AAMI launches Smart App for learner drivers

SMART DRIVER: Isaac Johnson thinks AAMI's new app will help learner drivers.

THE app allows learner drivers to track their driving hours.

Turtle focus on environment day

ADOPT ME: A flatback hatchline turtle on Avoid Island.

Adopt a hatchling and save a flatback.

Local Partners

CQUni eager to reconnect with lost alumni

Flood of nostalgia sparks search for lost CQUni alumni in the Gladstone region

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

KARL Stefanovic has delivered an impassioned speech on Today this morning, slamming tabloid website the Daily Mail over an article.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Gladstone boy Pete keeps it real with steak and chips in MasterChef elimination

FIT FOR A TRADIE: Pete Morgan kept it simple with steak, egg and parsnip chips and despite their initial doubts, the judges were impressed.

Pete Morgan has a close call in elimination round.

Illy, the Australian hip hop artist is coming to Gladstone

Australian hip hop artist Illy performing at the ARIAs

Platinum-selling aussie hip hop artist Illy is coming to Gladstone.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $580,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

PERFECT ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN IMMEDIATE RESULT

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

NATURE AT YOUR BACK DOOR!

88 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

A surprise awaits you when you enter this home. Enter through the front door and up 6 steps to the one level living. With polished timber flooring throughout...

LARGE HIGH SET HOME

20 Butler Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $160,000

This two storey home with a small deck of the top floor is new to the market and has a lot of potential. No need to worry about external paint as this home has...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

MUST SELL.... RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 AUCTION

The seller's instructions are clear... This property must sell at Auction, if not prior! The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned on a MASSIVE...

Calling investors and first home buyers!!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $279,999

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 Price On...

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone’s most stunning harbour views...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!