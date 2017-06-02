AAMI launches Smart App for learner drivers

DISTRACTED drivers have caused 115,000 accidents in Queensland in the past year but that could change with the launch of AAMI SmartPlates, a real-time driving tracker to replace the conventional learner's logbook.

The AAMI SmartPlates app allows learner drivers to track their driving hours digitally on their smartphone, while also recording the route taken, weather, road surfaces and traffic conditions.

The launch coincides with new research that revealed 57 per cent of accidents that resulted from distracted driving occurred when an 18 to 34-year-old was behind the wheel.

The AAMI research showed that almost two-thirds of learner drivers overestimate their hours in their log book and Queenslanders were the nation's most resistant to legal changes that would ban mobile phone use while driving.

It also found that 1.9 million Queensland drivers admit to having broken the law by using their mobile phone in the driver's seat.

In fact, one in five admit to having illegally used their phone while driving in the past week.

Suncorp Chief Customer Experience Officer Mark Reinke said this equated to 628,000 Queensland drivers.

"The research findings are troubling and we know driver distractedness and road preparedness, particularly among young people, are still huge issues," Mr Reinke said.

AAMI SmartPlates discourages mobile phone use while driving with its 'Road Block' feature, which silences incoming calls on Android devices and sends the caller an automated text response. iPhone users receive a warning message after a driving session if phone usage is detected.

"Features such as 'Coach' analyse learner driver data on the app to pinpoint learning gaps and identify where the learner needs more practice," Mr Reinke said.

"AAMI SmartPlates demonstrates our commitment to being an insurance company that not only covers accidents, but helps drivers avoid them entirely. The app aims to motivate young drivers to want to learn to drive safely.”

Queensland is the second state to accept the AAMI SmartPlates app as an official record of completed hours, following the South Australian launch earlier this year.

The app is available for free download now on the App Store and Google Play.