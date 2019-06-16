Menu
Nymboida 15th June 2019A woman has died and another was taken to Grafton hospital after being trapped following what Police describe as a three car crash on the Armidale Road about 40km south west of Grafton.Police say the accident happened at about 8.30am this morning.Police have not released age or other details about the deceased woman pending thier making contact with family however it's understood she was a younger woman possibly a local.Photo Frank Redward
Photo Frank Redward
Tributes flow for 'beautiful, strong girl'

Jenna Thompson
by
16th Jun 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM
IT'S the phone call no parent wants to ever receive, but for one family that phone call arrived on Saturday when their 17-year-old daughter died following a three-car-smash at Nymboida.

While police have not released the young woman's name, tributes have begun to flow on social media.

"Such a horrible thing to have happened to a beautiful, strong, young girl," one post said.

"I just can't get my head around the fact that this has happened. Sending all my love to your family and rest in peace."

Just after 8.30am Saturday, emergency services were alerted to the incident and arrived to find two smashed vehicles, a Mazda ute towing a boat and an Isuzu D-Max ute with extensive damage to its front along Armidale Rd near Colemans Rd.

A third vehicle, a white Mazda wagon, was discovered down an embankment. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, did not survive.

Police and forensic investigators were on the scene for most of the day, piecing together the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

The road was closed for approximately five hours while the wreckage was cleared.

"At this stage we are still trying to work out the details of the accident," Inspector Shari Allison of Coffs/Clarence Police said. "We encourage people to take care at all times when driving."

It is understood a 63-year-old woman driving the Isuzu ute was taken to Grafton Hospital due to chest pain.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the accident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Grafton Police on 66420222.

