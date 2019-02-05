Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and ambulance officers attended an address on Leigh St Merrylands where they located a deceased woman inside the home. A crime scene has been established. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police and ambulance officers attended an address on Leigh St Merrylands where they located a deceased woman inside the home. A crime scene has been established. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Police led to grisly scene in Sydney

by Andrew Koubaridis
5th Feb 2019 5:21 AM

A WOMAN has died from stab wounds in a home at Merrylands, in Sydney's west.

The 63-year-old victim was found by police with a chest wound, and despite attempts to save her, she died at the scene.

Officers went to the Leigh St home after a 73-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband, went to the Merrylands Police Station about 10.15pm at spoke with police.

The man was taken into custody and police then went to the home and made the grim discovery.

A man believed to be the woman’s husband is being spoken to by police. Picture: Bill Hearne
A man believed to be the woman’s husband is being spoken to by police. Picture: Bill Hearne

"Officers entered the home where they found a 63-year-old woman suffering a wound to her chest," a police statement said.

A crime scene has been established while detectives from Cumberland Police Area Command conduct a full investigation.

The man has now been taken to Granville Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

 

andrew.koubaridis@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime nsw stabbing death sydney

Top Stories

    Three items to be heard behind closed doors at council

    Three items to be heard behind closed doors at council

    News Second Gladstone Regional Council meeting of 2019 on today.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    GPS hits back at unreliability claim after 14 outages

    premium_icon GPS hits back at unreliability claim after 14 outages

    News Gladstone Power Station had 14 outages during 2018.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    • 1 sweetlip
    Angry crowd waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    premium_icon Angry crowd waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    News The man had to be escorted by police through a back-door

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Same pattern': The weather forecast for the region

    premium_icon 'Same pattern': The weather forecast for the region

    Weather The radar site rain gauge recorded 20mm of rain.

    • 5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM