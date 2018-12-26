A windy wonderland: Cooler temperatures for New Year's

BLOWN AWAY: High winds can cause hazards, illustrated by an umbrella blowing away at 1770, so take care over the New Year's period.

NEW Year's Day in the Gladstone region is expected to be fine, with winds pushing cooler temperatures.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a mostly sunny day with a top of 31 degrees, with New Year's Eve predicted to have similar conditions.

A high pressure system from the Tasman Sea is the cause of the cooler weather.

"(The system) will extend a ridge and fine conditions into much of western, central and southern Queensland through the remainder of this week,” the Bureau said.

"Temperatures will remain close to or a bit below average over eastern districts in an onshore wind flow, whilst hot conditions are expected in the west.” However a slight chance of showers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day should not hamper any planned celebrations.

Meanwhile in Biloela, it'll be a hot and sunny day on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with 36C predicted as the maximum temperature.

Today's forecast is sunny with a maximum temperature of 30C, with winds east to southeasterly at 25-35km/h.

Similar conditions are expected right across the weekend for both Gladstone and Banana regions.

It was a windy Christmas Day, with the Gladstone radar sites recording up to 54km/h wind gusts from 10.30am.

Yesterday was no different, with the radar site recording 44km/h gusts about 9am.

However in Biloela, winds were calmer on Christmas and Boxing Day, with the top gust recorded at 30km/h.

For the weekend, winds are forecast to be 20-30km/h in an easterly direction.