A windy wonderland: Cooler temperatures for New Year's
NEW Year's Day in the Gladstone region is expected to be fine, with winds pushing cooler temperatures.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a mostly sunny day with a top of 31 degrees, with New Year's Eve predicted to have similar conditions.
A high pressure system from the Tasman Sea is the cause of the cooler weather.
"(The system) will extend a ridge and fine conditions into much of western, central and southern Queensland through the remainder of this week,” the Bureau said.
"Temperatures will remain close to or a bit below average over eastern districts in an onshore wind flow, whilst hot conditions are expected in the west.” However a slight chance of showers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day should not hamper any planned celebrations.
Meanwhile in Biloela, it'll be a hot and sunny day on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with 36C predicted as the maximum temperature.
Today's forecast is sunny with a maximum temperature of 30C, with winds east to southeasterly at 25-35km/h.
Similar conditions are expected right across the weekend for both Gladstone and Banana regions.
It was a windy Christmas Day, with the Gladstone radar sites recording up to 54km/h wind gusts from 10.30am.
Yesterday was no different, with the radar site recording 44km/h gusts about 9am.
However in Biloela, winds were calmer on Christmas and Boxing Day, with the top gust recorded at 30km/h.
For the weekend, winds are forecast to be 20-30km/h in an easterly direction.