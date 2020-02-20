A win for BITS sporting club

BITS Golf committee veteran representative Lee Williams, secretary Kris Sanderson and club member Len Williams are all happy with the decision made by Gladstone Regional Council.

AFTER four years of back and forth with the council, the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Golf Club has been granted funding for a new irrigation system.

At this week’s Gladstone Regional Council meeting, councillors went against the officer’s recommendation to rescind previous resolutions in 2016.

They instead re-offered the club a one-off investment of $460,000 to upgrade and replace the existing irrigation system, with several conditions.

In December BITS Golf president Clint Storch, vice-president Jason Britton and club representative John Anderson met with the council to discuss the issue.

They said that in April a report by council was missing key information and resulted in councillors deciding not to fund the irrigation system.

Mayor Matt Burnett said although there was no record of acceptance of the original offer there was also no record of rejection.

“If we’ve offered the club a proposal in 2016 or even 2012 and they’ve accepted it then why are we not accepting that,” Cr Burnett said.

“If this council has already made a resolution to move forward with a recommendation, which was adopted and offered to the club and they accepted it, nothing else matters.”

Speaking to The Observer this week, Mr Storch said he was extremely happy “commonsense prevailed”.

“(Monday) night we saw the agenda for this meeting and it wasn’t looking very favourable to us,” Mr Storch said.

“Commonsense definitely has prevailed in the fact a deal was done years ago and council had kept reneging on that deal that had been made.

“It took a long time to get there.”

Mr Storch said once the club had a chance to look at the details in the formal offer the club would “absolutely” accept it.

“At the end of the day this is council’s asset and they’ve got to get rid of the treated effluent and we’re more than willing to take that,” Mr Storch said.

“The irrigation system that’s there is 30 years old and it’s completely stuffed.”

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said he was wary of the flow-on impacts of replacing one irrigation system.

“The system is ageing. It’s not satisfactory,” Cr Goodluck said.

“I am anticipating we’re going to have to make an investment subject to council decision to improve this entire facility.

“If we’re going to do that I think we need to do that holistically.

“If we do it for one club at a time we’re potentially going to substantially blowout costs.”

Conditions of the offer include the club accepting ownership and responsibility for management and maintenance of the irrigation reticulation system and for the club to work with the council and others to ensure there are no disadvantages.