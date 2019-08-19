A week to celebrate the region's seniors
SENIORS week was officially launched on Saturday night during the annual Seniors Dinner at the Gladstone PCYC.
Now in its 34th year, the Rotary Club South Gladstone event attracted more than 330 people who enjoyed a three-course meal and entertainment.
Money raised from the night will go towards services for the region's seniors.
Activities will be held throughout the Gladstone region this week to celebrate National Seniors Week.
Events held today include bonsai planting at Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 9am-11am and gentle gym at Gladstone Gymnastics Club from 10.30am-11.30am.
In Boyne Island there will be a meditation class at 8.30am-11.30am and social scrabble at 10.15am at Boyne Tannum Community Centre.
At Calliope there will be tree of life twine craft at 10am at the Calliope Community Centre.
In Agnes Water, learn how to make fast, easy, sexy, healthy meals in 10 minutes at Drift and Wood Bistro, Sandcastles 1770 Resort at Agnes Water from midday to 4.30pm.
A business workshop will be held at Miriam Vale Community Centre and LIbrary from 1-2pm
For information on more events, and to book tickets visit gladstone.qld .gov.au/seniors-week-2019.