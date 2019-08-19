A week to celebrate the region's seniors

The Gladstone Musical Society entertained the crowd at the Rotary Club of South Gladstone's annual seniors dinner on Saturday night.

SENIORS week was officially launched on Saturday night during the annual Seniors Dinner at the Gladstone PCYC.

Now in its 34th year, the Rotary Club South Gladstone event attracted more than 330 people who enjoyed a three-course meal and entertainment.

Money raised from the night will go towards services for the region's seniors.

Members of Rotary Club South Gladstone at Saturday night's seniors dinner. Cheryl Royal-Scott

Activities will be held throughout the Gladstone region this week to celebrate National Seniors Week.

Events held today include bonsai planting at Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 9am-11am and gentle gym at Gladstone Gymnastics Club from 10.30am-11.30am.

There were more than 300 people at the Rotary Club South Gladstone's seniors dinner. Cheryl Royal-Scott

In Boyne Island there will be a meditation class at 8.30am-11.30am and social scrabble at 10.15am at Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

At Calliope there will be tree of life twine craft at 10am at the Calliope Community Centre.

In Agnes Water, learn how to make fast, easy, sexy, healthy meals in 10 minutes at Drift and Wood Bistro, Sandcastles 1770 Resort at Agnes Water from midday to 4.30pm.

A business workshop will be held at Miriam Vale Community Centre and LIbrary from 1-2pm

For information on more events, and to book tickets visit gladstone.qld .gov.au/seniors-week-2019.