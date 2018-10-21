Menu
Not so long ago factory workers indulged in waterfighting horseplay.
Humour Column: A watery end to factory horseplay

Gregory Bray
by
21st Oct 2018 6:45 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

Folks, not so long ago in heavy industry, October heralded the start of water-fighting season.

Just in case we needed reminding, the company would thoughtfully put out a site-wide notice warning the overall clad masses of the direst consequences for drenching workmates for fun.

Note: it was perfectly fine to hose people down if they were on fire, covered in chemicals or stunk a bit.

But, strolling into a crowded lunch-room with a fire-hose set to 'Niagara was deemed horseplay; a sackable offence.

There are people in positions of power today who will loudly deny that they never partook in the practice, but they're lying. Everyone did.

Except for one young apprentice who, for whatever reason, refused to engage in watery shenanigans. Of course, that didn't stop others from regularly soaking him.

Eventually the kid who became known as, 'The Wretch', cracked. Driven out of his scone by sodden socks and wrinkled fingers he decided to strike back.

One lunchtime he set up a high-pressure firehose outside a building and waited for his work crew to wander out after lunch.

Unfortunately for The Wretch, one of his workmates spotted him and alerted the crew to the watery ambush outside. So, the team waited inside.

Oddly, not one of them thought to warn the group of managers who chose that moment to bravely step out their clean, air-conditioned offices and venture into the wilds of the factory.

The poor saps didn't know what hit them.

As soon as the door was flung open The Wretch, laughing maniacally, opened fire. Helmets and glasses were whooshed off heads, cigarettes blown out of mouths, and clipboards flew in all directions as the shocked men fell over each-other in the doorway deluge.

When The Wretch spotted his dry workmates laughing at him through the lunch-room window he boldly scarpered, leaving the firehose to flail about like an injured dragon.

You may not be surprised to learn that not long afterwards the company stopped turning an unofficial blind eye to the practice of water-fighting on-site.

From that day on we were all drier but a little sadder.

