'A loss from all wars': A veteran reflects on his service

LEST WE FORGET: Bruce Kerr at the Remembrance Service at Agnes Waters, November 11 2019. Picture: Denise Wild

REMEMBRANCE DAY is a day to reflect and to remember those who fought and lost their lives in battle.

For veterans like Bruce Kerr, its a day to remember the unlikely allies you meet along the way.

Despite being drafted in Vietnam, Mr Kerr said he owed the Vietamese people a lot.

"In between all the horrible parts of Vietnam, there was a wonderful group of Vietamese people who I came to respect very much," Mr Kerr said.

Mr Kerr came to rely on his interpretors to guide him through villages in Vietnam.

Undettered by the language barrier, Mr Kerr found a way to communicate with his guides.

"I didn't know Vietamese, I only knew French."

"But lucky the older Vietamese were a French colony," he said.

During his 36-year-service in the army, there wasn't a stone Mr Kerr left unturned.

Coming from a military family, he was encouraged to join the army when he was 20-years-old.

"If I had done anything else, they would have rolled over in their graves in horror."

As an Aide to the Governor-general, Mr Kerr travelled far and wide during his service.

He spent two years in Vietnam before he was posted to other countries as a commanding officer.

"I had postings for a couple years teaching strategy."

"I spent two years commanding a squadron in Singapore, then I had three years in the Pacific Island regime in New Guinea."

His last posting had him travelling all over the world.

He got a position in the intelligence unit and became a Director of Intelligence Estimates.

"It sent me all over the Pacific and I attended conferences in Washington," he said.

After his time in service, Mr Kerr bought a boat and went sailing.

He started in the Whitsundays with his pet Labrador, and eventually ended in Agnes Water where he now calls home.

In regards to Remembrance Day, Mr Kerr said the day represents the loss from all wars.

"I believe Remembrace Day, although it is held to signify the end of the first world war, represents other armie's losses at war," he said.

"It is not specific."