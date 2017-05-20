'A very unusual situation' No bail for accused Gladstone man

AN ACCUSED Gladstone man will remain behind bars after a magistrate refused his bail application.

Craig Adam Woodrow, 38, was arrested and faces one charge of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

Police will allege that Mr Woodrow unlawfully gained entry into the Gladstone Reef Hotel at about 2am after a night of drinking.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said the father-of-two and part-time cleaner did not enter the premises to commit an offence, and was just looking for a place to sleep.

He said his client was living with and caring for an elderly man who lived out of town, and made the decision to pay for a night in a hotel room rather than to find a lift home.

Mr Beard said his client rang through to the Gladstone Reef Hotel, and "followed the directory” which led him to speak to someone from reception.

Mr Beard said his client was answered by a person who used a "threatening” tone and declined him from booking a room.

Me Beard said his client went to the premises and found an open, unlocked door.

"It was a very unusual situation for my client, he does not have an enviable criminal history however he did not enter the premises with the intent to steal anything,” Mr Beard said.

"He has had past difficulties with substance abuse and gambling, but is currently attending counselling.”

The court heard Mr Woodrow was already on bail for previous offending when the alleged offences were committed and consequently remained in custody after being arrested by police.

For this reason, and his criminal history, visiting Gladstone magistrate Ross Woodford declined the defendant's bail application.

He will stay behind bars until his next court date on June 12.