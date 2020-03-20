A very expensive cab ride

A 28-YEAR-OLD who didn’t pay her taxi fare has been slapped with a much bigger payment than the original $13.45 she owed.

Gwen Martha Fisher pleaded guilty to two counts evading taxi fare in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

On February 3 at 2.50am, Fisher took a cab to a South Gladstone address with other people but no one paid the fare.

Fisher believed the fare “wasn’t her problem”, the court heard.

The same day Fisher took another taxi to a Clinton address with other people. Again no one made a payment, which would have been a total of $25.30.

Fisher was fined $1044 and ordered to pay $13.45 to the complainant.

A conviction was recorded.