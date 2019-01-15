CATCHES OF THE WEEK: See what anglers submitted

Kye Croft holding up a 106cm barra caught in the Boyne River.

KEEN anglers from across the region have sent in a variety of catches for this edition of Catch of the Week.

Starting off is Kye Croft (above), who caught this massive barramundi from the Boyne River.

He looks very pleased with the catch. A thank you to Jamie Croft for submitting the photo.

Continuing with barramundi, Cameron Delaware caught a 65cm salty variant on calm waters at South Trees.

Lake Awoonga has also been a good spot for catches lately, with Luke Newton showing off his catch.

Joel Caughey caught this small trout off 12 Mile Creek.

Photos of crustaceans caught in the region were also submitted to our Facebook page.

Joel Lipps managed to catch a huge mud crab from the Calliope River.

