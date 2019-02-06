Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
News

Beer trucks stranded en route to Darwin

6th Feb 2019 8:25 AM

Darwinites are facing the crisis of a lifetime - a beer shortage.

A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Longreach, in Central West Queensland, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more.

"They'll be all thirsty up there," Truckie Michael Patch told the ABC.

The NT News, as you can see, is rightfully freaking out:

The newspaper reported that about 25 trucks are delayed in the Queensland town due to flooding.

But there is good news. A spokesman for Carlton & United Breweries confirmed their beers were still able to travel up the Northern Territory capital, so Darwinites won't have to wait out for much longer.

They better hurry.

darwin editors picks floods frothies truck

Top Stories

    Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    News Company dealt with JM Kelly 'on and off' for about five to six years prior to its collapse.

    Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    premium_icon Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    News He will deliver a free community seminar on body corporate issues.

    Hospital will be brightened-up with paintings from Indonesia

    premium_icon Hospital will be brightened-up with paintings from Indonesia

    News The artworks were donated by members of the 1770 Art Show committee.

    • 6th Feb 2019 8:00 AM