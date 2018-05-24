A tour of Gladstone's watchhouse

TIME OUT: Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks at the entrance to the Gladstone watch-house

IF YOU should find yourself in one of the cells behind the Gladstone Police Station, you'll see it's not the lap of luxury.

According to Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks, the watchhouse is not a resort but in fact the last resort.

"Every individual is different but we'll do our best to look after you and care for your welfare,” she said.

The cells are air-conditioned and big enough to hold one prisoner.

Surprisingly the cells no longer have bars.

"They are perspex, we can see in and prisoners can see us but there are no windows,” Sgt Brooks said.

"The food is supplied externally but there is definitely no McDonalds.”

And because it's a government building prisoners are not allowed to smoke.

"We'll give you some hygienic, plastic cushions to lie on and each cell has a toilet and drinking water,” Sgt Brooks said.

"You can't take anything into the cell either so no phones or books are allowed.”

The prisoner's one luxury is a television (no pay TV) and an exercise yard is provided to give them some space to move about. "But it depends on their behaviour,” Sgt Brooks said.

"We have a padded cell as well, just in case someone turns it on for whatever reason.

"We have a duty of care to prevent anyone injuring themselves.”

The number of cells was not given but it's rare they are full and for most prisoners the stay is usually short.

"It depends on your court date. You may be in overnight or slightly longer,” Sgt Brooks said.

But she stressed that placing someone in the watchhouse was a decision not taken lightly by the police. "It depends on the severity of the crime and how co-operative the person is.

"There are many other avenues we explore beforehand, so the watchhouse really is the last resort.”