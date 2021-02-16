Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian academic who spent more than 800 days in jail in Iran, has met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian academic who spent more than 800 days in jail in Iran, has met with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

‘A tight spot’: Jailed academic thanks PM for help

by Adella Beaini
16th Feb 2021 1:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent 804 days in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison, has thanked Prime Minister Scott Morrison for helping get her "out of a tight spot".

The University of Melbourne academic was locked up in a 3m x 2m cell in freezing temperatures and frequently subject to psychological torture.

"Last week I had the genuine pleasure of meeting Scott Morrison and his lovely wife Jenny," she posted on Twitter.

"He was warm, open, frank and well-informed about the details of my case, which he had no qualms about calling a hostage-taking."

Dr Moore-Gilbert had been serving a 10 year jail sentence after being convicted of espionage, charges she has always denied. She was placed in solitary confinement for most of her sentence.

In a tweet on December 26, 2020, Dr Moore-Gilbert described some of the conditions when referring to another prisoner: "She is blindfolded every time she leaves her small, cold, empty cell. She is even masked and blindfolded when taken to the outdoor 'exercise' area.

"If she refuses, she will be handcuffed and dragged there by force. No one has heard from her since her transfer."

Dr Moore-Gilbert's release was co-ordinated by the Australian government in negotiation with Thailand.

She was freed in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

Originally published as 'A tight spot': Jailed academic thanks PM for help

crime iran kylie moore-gilbert politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Premium Content New swim program to make a splash at Gladstone school

        Sport “There is not a whole lot of opportunities in Gladstone for students who aren’t maybe part of a swimming club.”

        • 16th Feb 2021 2:01 PM
        Woman flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        Breaking A woman was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crash at Mt Alma on Tuesday...

        ‘Enough is enough’: Tamil family advocate speaks out

        Premium Content ‘Enough is enough’: Tamil family advocate speaks out

        News A Tamil family friend called on Peter Dutton to do more.

        Police find man passed out at wheel after Boxing Day bender

        Premium Content Police find man passed out at wheel after Boxing Day bender

        News Corey Dallas Lang’s blood-alcohol level was mid range.