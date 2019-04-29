Menu
File photo of a rider competing in a motocross event.
File photo of a rider competing in a motocross event.
A teenager has died in a motocross accident near Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Apr 2019 3:43 PM
TRAGEDY in the Gympie region at the weekend when a young man still in his teens was killed riding a motorbike at the Scrubby Creek Motocross park, near The Palms.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they attended a male patient in his late teens following a motorcycle incident at the scene about 1.20pm on Sunday.

The young man was assessed for critical injuries, QAS said.

Police Media said police attended an MX track located on Rocks Rd at Scrubby Creek at around 2pm on April 28, following reports of a single vehicle crash which had occurred earlier involving a motorbike.

They said an 18-year-old Cornubia (Logan) man suffered significant injuries as a result of crashing into a tree after a jump, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are believed to be accidental and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

