Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEE OFF: Kevin Curtis hits the final putt of the day at the 2017 Gladstone Engineering Alliance charity golf day.
TEE OFF: Kevin Curtis hits the final putt of the day at the 2017 Gladstone Engineering Alliance charity golf day. Mike Richards GLA210717GOLF
News

A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

Mark Zita
by
1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S time to tee off for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's charity golf day.

The event will be held on July 26 at the Gladstone Golf Club and will raise funds for the Calliope Historical Village.

Over the past six years, the GEA have donated more than $31,000 to Gladstone region community groups.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said community groups, like the Calliope Historical Village, make Gladstone a great place to live.

"The GEA's core goal is to support local business and industry with opportunities to connect with other businesses ultimately for the benefit of the Gladstone region,” Ms Homann said.

"(The golf day) has local business and industry teams playing 18 holes where they not only get the chance to meet, greet and network with each other, but give their time and money to worthy charitable organisations.”

Money raised from this year's event will go towards the maintenance and renovations for the Historical Village.

Port Curtis Historical Society president Colin Druery said the generosity of alliance members will assist them in upgrading the village through the upkeep and building maintenance of the facilities.

"Money raised will assist the village by upgrading the buildings which are old and in the need of maintenance and it will also go towards upgrading the facilities for future generations,” Mr Druery said.

For more information, call 49729060 or visit the GEA website.

calliope historical village gea gladstone engineering alliance gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Concerning': Man jailed for drunken drive to KFC

    premium_icon 'Concerning': Man jailed for drunken drive to KFC

    News A GLADSTONE man asked to hug his family before he was taken to jail for several traffic offences including a drunken drive to KFC for a feed.

    Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    premium_icon Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    News This is why it's important to help Chayse's family raise funds.

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    NAIDOC activities to kick off this week

    premium_icon NAIDOC activities to kick off this week

    News The theme for this year is Voice, Treaty, Truth