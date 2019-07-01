A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

TEE OFF: Kevin Curtis hits the final putt of the day at the 2017 Gladstone Engineering Alliance charity golf day.

TEE OFF: Kevin Curtis hits the final putt of the day at the 2017 Gladstone Engineering Alliance charity golf day. Mike Richards GLA210717GOLF

IT'S time to tee off for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's charity golf day.

The event will be held on July 26 at the Gladstone Golf Club and will raise funds for the Calliope Historical Village.

Over the past six years, the GEA have donated more than $31,000 to Gladstone region community groups.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said community groups, like the Calliope Historical Village, make Gladstone a great place to live.

"The GEA's core goal is to support local business and industry with opportunities to connect with other businesses ultimately for the benefit of the Gladstone region,” Ms Homann said.

"(The golf day) has local business and industry teams playing 18 holes where they not only get the chance to meet, greet and network with each other, but give their time and money to worthy charitable organisations.”

Money raised from this year's event will go towards the maintenance and renovations for the Historical Village.

Port Curtis Historical Society president Colin Druery said the generosity of alliance members will assist them in upgrading the village through the upkeep and building maintenance of the facilities.

"Money raised will assist the village by upgrading the buildings which are old and in the need of maintenance and it will also go towards upgrading the facilities for future generations,” Mr Druery said.

For more information, call 49729060 or visit the GEA website.