A strong move of steel for Gladstone company

NEW LOCATION: There will be a bigger scrap metal facility in Gladstone next week.

AFTER more than two decades serving the Gladstone region, one iconic company is on the move.

One Steel Recycling will be moving locations, expected to move into their new facility by Monday July 3.

One Steel Recycling business development manager Mark Russell said their new location would boast facilities for clients to use.

"It's significantly larger in terms of land space,” Mr Russell said.

"It's a massive shed ... which will have a B-Double public weigh bridge.

"It will be a bit unique for customers.”

The weigh bridge will be undercover protecting users from the outside elements.

While some businesses in the region are shutting up shop, Mr Russell said the industry culture of Gladstone has been the key to the business's longevity.

"Scrap metal is one of those industries that's a bit unique, there's always scrap metal being produced albeit the general manufacturing area might be slowing down,” he said.

"Obviously there's still a lot of heavy industry in and around Gladstone, we service a lot of those.”

Mr Russell said the new property will be able to offer a better location for public users and tradespeople.