A strong move of steel for Gladstone company

Emily Pidgeon
| 27th Jun 2017 4:25 AM
NEW LOCATION: There will be a bigger scrap metal facility in Gladstone next week.
NEW LOCATION: There will be a bigger scrap metal facility in Gladstone next week.

AFTER more than two decades serving the Gladstone region, one iconic company is on the move.

One Steel Recycling will be moving locations, expected to move into their new facility by Monday July 3.

One Steel Recycling business development manager Mark Russell said their new location would boast facilities for clients to use.

"It's significantly larger in terms of land space,” Mr Russell said.

"It's a massive shed ... which will have a B-Double public weigh bridge.

"It will be a bit unique for customers.”

The weigh bridge will be undercover protecting users from the outside elements.

While some businesses in the region are shutting up shop, Mr Russell said the industry culture of Gladstone has been the key to the business's longevity.

"Scrap metal is one of those industries that's a bit unique, there's always scrap metal being produced albeit the general manufacturing area might be slowing down,” he said.

"Obviously there's still a lot of heavy industry in and around Gladstone, we service a lot of those.”

Mr Russell said the new property will be able to offer a better location for public users and tradespeople.

Gladstone council appoints new CEO

Gladstone council appoints new CEO

Former EQL chief operating officer Roslyn Baker will take the reins.

Ketter, O'Dowd's war of words continues

EYEING HIS OPPONENT: Senator Chris Ketter has Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd squarely in his sights.

Flynn MP and Queensland Senator face off.

QAL in the running for state-wide training award

Queensland Alumina Limited is a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards for Large Employer of the Year.

'Invaluable': QAL finalist in major state award

UPDATE: Man's gun claims found to be 'unsubstantiated'

ON THE SCENE: Police wearing bullet proof vests are at a West Gladstone address.

Police officers wore bullet-proof vests after the man's claim.

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival, calling community to act on its social responsibility

10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of free activities for your kids are on offer in Gladstone these school holidays.

Tons of activities for your kids are on offer these school holidays

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Pressure of fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

