Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.
The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions. Matthew Purcell
Weather

A soggy weekend predicted for Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
3rd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sunshine that ushered in the new year is expected to disappear with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers for the rest of the week.

While ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to move southeast into the northern Coral Sea, it is not the direct cause of the weather change.

"An onshore wind flow will maintain some showers about the east Queensland coast,” the Bureau said.

"A surface trough will likely extend from the tropical system in the Coral Sea to the east tropical and central coasts, resulting in a high chance of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

"Showers could also extend further into the southern tropical and central interior early next week.”

Today, the Bureau expects a shower or two, most likely in the late morning or afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 30C.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening, and winds will be easterly at 15-20km/h.

While it is predicted to clear up tomorrow, showers are forecast to return on Saturday and expected to continue next week.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain steady at around 30-31C.

On Monday, the Bureau predicts up to 10mm of rainfall across the region.

For the Capricorn Coast today, seas are expected to be 1 to 1.5 metres and winds easterly at 15-20 knots.

Mark Zita

bureau of meteorology gladstone region weather update
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Opportunities abound for first home buyers

    premium_icon Opportunities abound for first home buyers

    News Four Gladstone units on the market across Gladstone for under $90,000.

    EXCITING TIME: The CQ coastal town that's in for a huge year

    premium_icon EXCITING TIME: The CQ coastal town that's in for a huge year

    News After a record-making 2018, Agnes Water is looking to a huge 2019.

    State school unauthorised absence figures for 2018 revealed

    premium_icon State school unauthorised absence figures for 2018 revealed

    News Students spent a combined 1185 days spent away from classroom.

    Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

    premium_icon Car and caravan destroyed by fire at Miriam Vale

    News At 2pm, three fire crews were called to Fingerboard Rd.

    Local Partners