A soggy weekend predicted for Gladstone region

The weekend's rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions. Matthew Purcell

THE sunshine that ushered in the new year is expected to disappear with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers for the rest of the week.

While ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to move southeast into the northern Coral Sea, it is not the direct cause of the weather change.

"An onshore wind flow will maintain some showers about the east Queensland coast,” the Bureau said.

"A surface trough will likely extend from the tropical system in the Coral Sea to the east tropical and central coasts, resulting in a high chance of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

"Showers could also extend further into the southern tropical and central interior early next week.”

Today, the Bureau expects a shower or two, most likely in the late morning or afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 30C.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening, and winds will be easterly at 15-20km/h.

While it is predicted to clear up tomorrow, showers are forecast to return on Saturday and expected to continue next week.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain steady at around 30-31C.

On Monday, the Bureau predicts up to 10mm of rainfall across the region.

For the Capricorn Coast today, seas are expected to be 1 to 1.5 metres and winds easterly at 15-20 knots.

Mark Zita