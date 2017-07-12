24°
'A smile you could point out': Friends and family remember

ChrisLees
ChrisLees | 12th Jul 2017 6:36 PM
PAYING TRIBUTE: Mourners pay their respects to a father of two who died on Monday at his home address on Auckland St.
IT WAS a sombre and quiet mood as people gathered to say goodbye to Andrew Vesey-Brown, who died from stab wounds on Monday night.

About 50 people were out the front of the Auckland Street unit to lay flowers and share a moment to remember the 23-year-old yesterday.

Rubbish bins were blocking part of the area where people were laying flowers with police moving them for those paying their respects.

Eisha Field, a friend of Andrew's, organised the impromptu memorial.

She was handing out ribbons for people to wear in memory of Andrew.

There was a range of ages at the impromptu occasion.

Ms Field said Andrew was a good friend of hers.

"He was a well-known guy around town,” she said.

"He was the kindest of friends that anyone could have.

"He had a smile that you could point out from anywhere, he always knew how to make people laugh.

"If you ever needed anything he was always the first one to help, he'd drop anything that he was doing and he'd just be there for you.”

Ms Field said she met Andrew through a family friend and they just connected.

"We laughed about the same stuff, we had the same aspects on how far in life we wanted to go and all the stuff we wanted to do,” she said.

Ms Field said she was pleased with the number of people who came to the memorial.

"I didn't expect this many people to turn up,” she said.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has shown that they are there to support the family, it's wonderful.

"It shows that this town really does come together in a time of need.”

Ms Field said they wouldn't forget her friend.

She urged people to donate to the GoFundMe page raising money to get Andrew's daughters, Summer and Ruby, to Gladstone in time for their father's funeral.

Go to gofundme.com/nwvq2y- rip-andrew.

Gladstone Observer
