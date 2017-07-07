A sign of the times for positive tourism approach

SIGN US UP: Mayor Matt Burnett, GAPDL chair Leigh Zimmerlie, Councillor Desley O'Grady, Port Curtis Historical Society president Colin Druery and GAPDL chief executive Darryl Branthwaite show off the new visitor information sign at Calliope Historical Village.

TOURISTS making a stop in the Gladstone region will now be able to see exactly where they are and what's available nearby, thanks to a new tourism initiative from Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited.

Twelve large visitor information signs have been erected at the region's busiest tourism hot-spots.

The signs display information on each town's must-do activities, give directions to nearby attractions such as national parks and the Southern Great Barrier Reef, and help people download the 'This is Queensland' mobile tourism app.

GAPDL chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said the signs were designed locally and would help the region's towns attract and retain tourists.

"They just look absolutely beautiful - they'll catch people's eye and people will actually want to read them,” he said.

"I think with the way tourism's changed, we can't wait on people to come to us for information - we've got to make sure it's readily accessible to them.”

Mayor Matt Burnett joined Mr Branthwaite and others behind the project at the Calliope Historical Village yesterday to launch the initiative.

Half of the project's roughly $70,000 cost was paid by the council,while the other half was provided by the State Government's tourism agency.

TOURIST POINTERS: Mayor Matt Burnett and GAPDL chairperson Leigh Zimmerlie check out the new sign. Paul Braven GLA060717INFO

"Tourism and Events Queensland had a campaign where if you put money up for a project like this they matched it,” Cr Burnett said.

"If we can leverage a dollar out of the state with every dollar of our money... (we'd) be crazy not to.

"People might not get excited about a sign, but when tourists pull up here now, this might be enough for them to say 'Alright, what else can we do here?'

"If we can get them to stay in the region a little bit longer, or decide to spend time in other parts of the region... we're going to get that money back ten-fold.”