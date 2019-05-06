A series of unfortunate events to save sinking boat

Two Brisbane fishermen were not expecting their overnight stay and Humpy Island to end with them being towed back to Rosslyn Bay Marina after their boat partially sunk last week.

UNLUCKY campers woke up Thursday morning to find their boat partially sunk on the shore of a popular CQ island.

Unaware of the frequent difficulties campers have anchoring their boat off Humpy Island , the two Brisbane campers parked up for the night.

They woke up Thursday morning to find their boat swamped on the shore.

A spokesperson for Yeppoon Coast Guard said strong waves and winds on Wednesday appeared to have caused the anchor rope to part, washing the boat ashore and partly filling it with sand and water.

Coast Guard was called and Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 6.50am with a pump on board.

When the rescue crew arrived at the island at 8.10am they found the rising tide had made the situation even worse.

The rescue crew attempted to drain the boat but, the pump failed.

The crew had to go back to Rosslyn Bay for a second pump.

Finally the boat was successfully righted and emptied.

The crew then had to wait for the tide to rise so the boat could be floated and a tow line connected.

Roughly 10 hours after the team was called, the crew were finally able to start towing at 4pm and both boats reached Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 5.15pm.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat owner was very thankful that his boat and camping equipment could be retrieved and made a substantial donation to the Coast Guard.

Although boat moorings have been installed in various locations around the Keppel Islands, there are none at Humpy Island.

In view of the number of accidents there, Flotilla Commander Jim Warren has recommended the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority installs boat moorings at Humpy Island.

There were several other rescues over the weekend.

At 6.50am Saturday, the Coast Guard received a call from a vessel on behalf of a 7m Long Boat with two people on board that had broken down.

The details first provided by the distress vessel stated that it was on the western side of North Keppel Island but it was determined from the coordinates that it was actually on the eastern side of North Keppel Island.

Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 7.26am, arrived at 8.15am and returned with the boat in tow at 9.55am.

Later that morning, another radio call was received from a 5.4m aluminium runabout with a flat battery at The Pinnacles.

Marine Assist Rescue arrived on scene at 1.10 pm, delivered a battery starter pack and returned at 2.20pm.

Both rescue vessels in Yeppoon flotilla now carry battery starter packs at all times.

On Sunday a request for a tow from half way between Flat Island and the mainland came in at 5.50am from a 42ft Flybridge Cruiser, which had been drifting overnight when the owner could not get power to the engines even though the batteries were fully charged.

There were two adults and three children on board.

Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 6.40am, arrived on scene at 8.12 am and returned at 5 knots with the boat in tow at 12.15pm.

The waves were over 2m, and given the adverse conditions the trip took six hours.

Once they were safely back on a pontoon at Keppel Bay Marina, the owner made a very generous donation to the Coast Guard and became a Marine Assist member.

At 9.15am on Sunday, the owner of an 11m Kevlacat called to report it was taking on water in the Keppel Bay area.

It was able to return to Keppel Bay Marina, but needed help to get the water out of the boat.

The crew responded on Gormans Removal Rescue, taking a portable water pump.

After the pumping was completed, the owner also joined Marine Assist.

Later that afternoon, a 6m half cabin boat with one person on board broke down near Man and Wife Rocks.

Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 3.50pm, arrived on scene at 4.30pm and returned with the boat in tow at 5.30 pm.