A sea of pink planned for HookUp

THEY can be identified by their shirts, but this year the Boyne Tannum HookUp committee is encouraging everyone to deck out in the colour pink.

From individuals to businesses, 'Pinking It' for HookUp is about putting pride and fun back into the Boyne/Tannum community in the lead-up and during the May 4-6 fishing competition.

Some businesses who have already indicated they'll participate in Pinking It include Caltex at Boyne Island, Foodworks Clinton, McDonald's Boyne Island and the NAB branch at Boyne Island.

Prior to this year's event dressing in pink was reserved for HookUp committee members and volunteers, but that's changing in 2018 according to BTHU committee member Lyndal Hansen.

Day one of the 2017 Boyne Tannum HookUp lured in some monster catches. Paul Braven GLA280417HOOKUPpb

"A lot of men were involved in committee and they needed to stand out at the event so they started wearing pink," she said.

"Since then pink has stuck... It's more of a magenta pink rather than a soft pink.

"This is the first time we're doing it and we're inviting the community to engage and look at ways we can bring people here and Pinking It is one of those."