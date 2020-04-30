‘A sad day for the region’: Seven’s closure

Seven News closed their Gladstone Newsroom on Tuesday April 28 after almost 10 years of servicing the region.

THE closure of Seven’s Gladstone newsroom was a “sad day for the region”, said Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Queensland regional director Michelle Rae.

Seven announced the closure on Tuesday after servicing the region for nearly a decade, the newsroom opening in Novem­ber 2010. It was the last remaining free-to-air broadcaster in Gladstone.

Mrs Rae said the move highlighted the need for more federal support for regional news outlets.

MEAA Queensland Regional Director Michelle Rae.

“It’s really important for local communities that they have the ability to have a voice,” Mrs Rae said.

“That’s why it’s so important that at the federal level the government is supporting financially our regional news outlets … ensuring that we have diversity of voice in our regions and our regions have access to their local stories.”

Seven Brisbane and regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said Seven Central Queensland would continue to service the community through its Rockhampton office.

“While it was no longer viable to continue operating a satellite office in this environment, we are confident Gladstone people will not miss out,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the closure was terrible news for Gladstone, Biloela and all southern parts of the region.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.

“To not have a local TV station in town like Channel 7 to cover the day-to-day local issues is a real blow,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Local major events are the only coverage we will be able to get, as it is at least an hour drive from Rockhampton to Gladstone, let alone beyond Gladstone.

“The loss of local knowledge is also heartbreaking – people that know the locals and know the region.”

Mrs Rae said although she appreciated the commitment from all the Central Queensland broadcasters who travelled to Gladstone, without a regular person on the ground it made it harder for important stories to be heard.

“The local stories of people who live inside Gladstone have real value to not just the region of Gladstone but also to the Central Queensland region, Queensland as a whole and nationally,” she said.

“It makes it more difficult to get the amplification of story voice when you don’t have somebody there on a day-to-day basis.”

She said it was also an important reminder for locals to support their media outlets.

“The broadcasters are making decisions that are important to their stakeholders and shareholders,” she said.

“If we’re going to maintain voice in our regions it becomes really important not only that we have Federal Government providing support to regional media outlets, but also as regions we need to remember if we don’t invest in our products, if we don’t buy our local paper, if we don’t tune into the 6 o’clock bulletin, then we’re devaluing the news service.”