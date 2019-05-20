A rocky road with double losses for the Port City Power

BASKETBALL: BOTH the Port City Power men and women's teams were unable to secure wins against Rockhampton on Saturday.

The Power Surge men were lost 94-79 against the Rockets.

Power coach Brady Walmsley said there were positives to take away from the match.

"We played a high quality first quarter and showed that we can compete with a roster of that talent level when we are engaged and disciplined defensively,” Walmsley said.

"It was also our most competitive outing on the boards, coming against a team with much greater size than us. That's something we need to hang our hat on moving forward.”

Taylor Young scored 25 points in the match, driving a late resurgence.

However, foul trouble in the first half caused him some problems.

"We probably didn't have access to him in the pivotal moments of the second quarter like we would have wanted,” Walmsley said.

Kyle Tipene contributed 15 points to the Power's score while Aleer Aleer scored 11.

However, Walsmley admitted yesterday's outing could not be considered their best.

"There is plenty of self reflection to be done before we face Mackay on Friday,” Walsmley said.

The Power Breakers women lost 65-60 to the Rockhampton Cyclones.

Milomilo Nanai scored the most points for the team, 16, and Amarah Coleman scored 13.

For Rockhampton Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge, Saturday night's win was one of the best games he's seen his team play.

"It was pretty impressive.

"I'm very proud of the girls to get the win,” Muggeridge said.

"To come up against the full-strength Gladstone team while we're heavily undermanned, it was a really excellent game to be a part of.”

Both Gladstone teams will face the Mackay Meteors on the road on Friday.