Last weekend, Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone received two calls for assistance.
News

A reminder to boaties from Volunteer Marine Rescue

3rd Dec 2018 6:00 PM

LAST weekend Volunteer Marine Rescue Gladstone received two calls for assistance.

A 5.5-metre vessel had a mechanical breakdown between Curtis and Quoin Islands. It was towed back to Auckland Creek boat ramp.

The other was a breakdown near Turkey Beach, but later the boat's skipper found a mate to tow him in. However, this action could have put at risk both boats and crews or end up costing a lot in repairs.

All VMR vessels are fitted with a towing post (Sampson post) designed to take the weight of tows. The crews are trained to calculate hull speeds, displacement and length of tow line required so both vessels can travel in sync and to the conditions.

A free local knowledge course is being held on Thursday, December13 from 6.30pm at VMR Gladstone.

As Christmas approaches, residents have been reminded to do checks, especially fuel and batteries. Test how much fuel your boat consumes at cruising speed.

Have batteries checked at a battery supplier to make sure that it is functioning correctly and check that all safety equipment is in good order.

VMR has urged boaties to always log on to VMR on channel 82.

Gladstone Observer

