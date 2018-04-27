A rare look into turtle rehab centre

The Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre have released over 100 turtles back into the wild with help from volunteers.

EDUCATION and awareness - that's what it's all about for GAPDL and the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, who have teamed up to offer a unique look into Gladstone's leading turtle rehab facility.

Responding to community interest in the facility, the Quoin Island Turtle Awareness trip will provide a rare opportunity for locals to visit the centre.

Richard Gilmour, manager at the centre, said it was important to teach people about the precious marine species.

"Essentially we're aiming to educate the public on turtle rehabilitation and why they come into our centre," he said.

Some of the issues to be covered include current threats to Gladstone's turtles.

While Richard praised efforts of locals in protecting the waterways, he said there were a number of things that lead to Gladstone's turtles needing care.

"A lot of the threats in the region are due to environmental impact," he said

"Weather has a lot to do with it, when we have big rain events the rain hits the mountains, runs the silt down into the rivers and covers up the feeding grounds and from there infections and diseases start occurring.

"Fisherman have a little bit do to with it, but fishing lines and hooks are something we need to raise awareness of."

As a non-profit organisation, the centre is dependant on community donations and volunteers to survive.

Brigette James, events co-ordinator with GAPDL, said it was important to respond to the community's interest in the centre to hopefully encourage donations.

"We work quite closely with the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and have previously had events to raise money for the turtles," she said.

"We've received a lot of enquiries from the community wanting to go and see the turtles and see what happens there, so from those discussions we decided to do this event.

"It's never actually been open to the public because it is a working rehab centre."

Funds raised from the trip will go back into the centre.

TOUR DETAILS:

WHAT: Quoin Island Turtle Awareness trip

WHEN: Saturday May 12, 11am - 4pm

WHERE: Quoin Island, departing Curtis Ferry Services

WHO FOR: All ages

HOW MUCH: Adults $30, Seniors $25, Children (5-14yrs) $20, Children under 4 free

RSVP: events@gapdl.com.au