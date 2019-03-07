A profile for BITS' best all-rounder

Jason Batchelor

1: Start playing cricket? Under 12 North Ballina.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series? It's a great idea but should be 40 overs.

3: Biggest strength in the game? Bowling tight areas, build pressure and scoring quick runs.

4: Career highlight? 154 runs off 71 balls for Yaralla v Cap Coast 2017-18 season.

5: Biggest influence? Beenleigh Logan first grade coach Greg Campbell.

6: Funniest teammate? Ryan Finlay and his mullet and night-out stories.

7: Most annoying teammate? Ky Hull, bloody Collingwood.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing? Jacob Harvey at Sun Valley ... with swooping magpies.

9: How can you beat The Glen? Bowl tight and build pressure.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game? Mates and achievements shared.