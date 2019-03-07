Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Batchelor.
Jason Batchelor. Matt Harris GLA170219CRIC
Cricket

A profile for BITS' best all-rounder

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jason Batchelor

1: Start playing cricket? Under 12 North Ballina.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series? It's a great idea but should be 40 overs.

3: Biggest strength in the game? Bowling tight areas, build pressure and scoring quick runs.

4: Career highlight? 154 runs off 71 balls for Yaralla v Cap Coast 2017-18 season.

5: Biggest influence? Beenleigh Logan first grade coach Greg Campbell.

6: Funniest teammate? Ryan Finlay and his mullet and night-out stories.

7: Most annoying teammate? Ky Hull, bloody Collingwood.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing? Jacob Harvey at Sun Valley ... with swooping magpies.

9: How can you beat The Glen? Bowl tight and build pressure.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game? Mates and achievements shared.

More Stories

Show More
bits cricket club cricket gladstone region the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    premium_icon Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    News Dr Dauway incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment

    BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    premium_icon BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    News The money will deliver a new sewage pump station among other things.

    Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    premium_icon Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    News The pair wondered off track and got lost in bushland

    Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    premium_icon Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

    News The program is aimed to reduce fuel that can start vegetation fires