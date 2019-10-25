A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton on Lego Masters. The pair will make an appearance at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will transform into a pop culture wonderland on November 2 with the running of Gladstone PopCon 2019.

Pop culture enthusiasts can have the ultimate Star Wars fan experience with Australia’s only Lightsaber combat team, take a selfie with a T-Rex or Velociraptor or take part in an interactive digital art workshop.

Channel 9’s LEGO Masters 2019 favourites Jimmy and Maddy along with one of Australia’s top 3D printers — Joshua Hawthorn from Grizzly Tech — are also part of the PopCon line-up.

There will be more than 50 activations, workshops and stalls and the chance to meet and greet some special guests during the day, including signings with authors Ian Irvine, Tara Ingham, Shelley Russel Nolan, Cassie Laelyn and Linda Higgins.

Various competitions will be running throughout the day including Junior LEGO Legends, Senior LEGO Legends, Lucky Door Prize and Cosplay Competition.

The Cosplay Competition will include Cosplay Parade, Prop Competition, Kids Parade and Cosplay Championship.

NICE AIM: A Stormtrooper, Vicky 'Darth Vader' McDonald and a Tusken Raider at the 2017 Gladstone Pop Con at the PCYC.

The Lucky Door Prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to Marvel Universe LIVE! in Brisbane on April 11, plus return airfares from Gladstone.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone PopCon 2019 would run from 9am-2pm on November 2 with entry via gold coin.

“It’s the region’s largest pop culture convention showcasing comics, 3D printing, virtual reality technology, Cosplay, video games, wrestling and more,” Cr Burnett said.