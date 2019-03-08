A poet with ambition? Put in your submission

Gladstone Regional Council has opened entries to their micro poetry competition.

GLADSTONE'S poets are welcome to submit entries for Gladstone Regional Council's micro poetry competition.

It is held in celebration of World Poetry Day and Harmony Day, which both fall on March 21.

Poetry from a wide variety of styles, including free verse, rhyming, haiku and limerick poems, can be submitted.

Councillor Desley O'Grady said entries would be separated into primary school, high school and adult divisions.

"This is a chance for our residents to creatively express their views through poetry while reflecting the Harmony Day theme 'Everyone belongs: celebrating cultural diversity',” Cr O'Grady said.

"Schools across our region are encouraged to participate and prizes, donated by Friends of the Gladstone Library, will be presented in each age division.”

One entrant in each age bracket is eligible for a $50 cash prize and a $25 prize will be given to one highly commended entry in each category.

Winners will be announced at a special Harmony Day afternoon tea on March 21 from 3.30-4.30pm.

Poets can submit entries for the competition until 5pm, March 20.

Competition entry forms can be downloaded online at gladstonelibraries.qld.gov.au.

Bookings for the afternoon tea can be made by calling 49766400.

