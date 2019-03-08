Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council has opened entries to their micro poetry competition.
Gladstone Regional Council has opened entries to their micro poetry competition. Max Fleet BUN160513WRT4
News

A poet with ambition? Put in your submission

Mark Zita
by
8th Mar 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE'S poets are welcome to submit entries for Gladstone Regional Council's micro poetry competition.

It is held in celebration of World Poetry Day and Harmony Day, which both fall on March 21.

Poetry from a wide variety of styles, including free verse, rhyming, haiku and limerick poems, can be submitted.

Councillor Desley O'Grady said entries would be separated into primary school, high school and adult divisions.

"This is a chance for our residents to creatively express their views through poetry while reflecting the Harmony Day theme 'Everyone belongs: celebrating cultural diversity',” Cr O'Grady said.

"Schools across our region are encouraged to participate and prizes, donated by Friends of the Gladstone Library, will be presented in each age division.”

One entrant in each age bracket is eligible for a $50 cash prize and a $25 prize will be given to one highly commended entry in each category.

Winners will be announced at a special Harmony Day afternoon tea on March 21 from 3.30-4.30pm.

Poets can submit entries for the competition until 5pm, March 20.

Competition entry forms can be downloaded online at gladstonelibraries.qld.gov.au.

Bookings for the afternoon tea can be made by calling 49766400.

Mark Zita

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New phase for council workers, ratepayers and community

    premium_icon New phase for council workers, ratepayers and community

    Council News MONTHS of uncertainty is over for Gladstone Regional Council workers with the organisation implementing a new workplace agreement.

    How BSL is breaking down stereotypes ahead of IWD

    premium_icon How BSL is breaking down stereotypes ahead of IWD

    News Female employees celebrated as part of International Women's Day.

    Why Gladstone's the place to be this Easter

    premium_icon Why Gladstone's the place to be this Easter

    Community New and returning events planned.

    GREEN LIGHT: Funds confirmed for notorious intersection

    premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Funds confirmed for notorious intersection

    News Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd announced it would have traffic lights installed