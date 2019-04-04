A place for retired police to come together

MATESHIP: Retired police officers Doug Jones, Darryl Saw and Max Mienert at Calliope Central Bowls Club as part of their regular meetings.

THERE are many experiences only those who have served on the police force will understand and this Gladstone group is bringing them together.

The Gladstone branch of the Queensland Retired Police Association has been operating since 2009 and they are looking for new members before their next meeting.

President Darryl Saw said the group wasn't just for police, but for public servants who worked for the police, other people associated with the police, even their partners.

The group meets once a month, with the exception of January, for a social outing.

"It's a bit of camaraderie,” Mr Saw said.

"It's a bit of reminiscing that goes on, you reminisce about him (other police) when you see his name mentioned, there's little stories that come up.”

A typical meeting includes a minute's silence recognising police who have died. One of the most important aspects of the group is welfare.

"It's good to keep in touch, no doubt we give them a hand,” Mr Saw said.

"I think it's a welfare thing more than anything, a thought for other people. We still keep in touch with the local serving members.”

There are about 60 members in the Gladstone branch, however Mr Saw suspected there were many other former police in the area. The Gladstone QPRA branch will hold a meeting on Sunday, April 14 at the Gladstone Police Social Club on Yarroon St. For catering purposes contact Mr Saw on 0447417746 by April 9.