Simple question baffling the internet

The results are easily split in two. Some see a combination of pink and white, while others are making out the sneakers as grey and green.

The results are easily split in two. Some see a combination of pink and white, while others are making out the sneakers as grey and green.

What colour is this shoe?

Seems like a simple enough question, but the reality is apparently much more difficult than it seems.

While being able to determine what colour shoes are doesn't seem like a tough challenge, the task is actually baffling thousands of people.

The results are easily split in two. Some see a combination of pink and white, while others are making out the sneakers as grey and green.

And the divisive answers are leaving people utterly confused.

"My eyeballs are ready to fall out my head from staring so hard trying to figure out how anyone could see pink and white here. It's so clearly grey and vibrant mint coloured green. This is crazy," one said.

"Pink and white. Can't imagine anyone seeing green," another wrote.

"This is crazy! These shoes are clearly green and grey. My husband sees pink and white," one confused person declared.

Some people even saw both, depending on how long they looked at it.

"No joke it was pink and white and then I looked at it again and it was grey and blue wtf," a woman said.

Another agreed: "First glance I saw pink and white, scrolled down to read comments and went back to the top. The shoe is now teal and grey! What is this sorcery?"

Since being shared by Thoughts For Life on May 2, the post has received over 259,000 comments on Facebook.

It was later shared by CNYCentral on Twitter, where the response was just as divided.

Actually yeah it is. When I first looked at the photo I saw teal & grey & now I'm seeing pink & white and it looks exactly like this photo. Idk how my brain did it. It's freaking me out. — Gitana Black (@WypipoWhisperer) May 5, 2019

However, the reason for the mind-boggling optical illusion was pointed out by some smart social media users who declared it had nothing to do with brains and instead was down to "crappy light".

The whole debacle is rather reminiscent of the dress that officially broke the internet back in 2015.

In case you missed it (what planet were you living on?) people literally lost their minds over whether a simple outfit was white and gold or blue and black.

This dress sparked a similar debate back in 2015, with many thinking the blue and black dress was in fact white and gold.

It created such a frenzy the debate went global, until news.com.au revealed the true colours of the gown - blue and black.

What do you think of the sneaker debate - do you see white and pink or are you firmly in the grey and teal camp? Let us know in the comments below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

To me, it’s plainly grey & green. I just showed it to my almost 4 y/o. Without hesitation, goes “pink.” Mind blown. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) May 5, 2019