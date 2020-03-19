Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
A woman wearing a mask walks near the Olympics' mark in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 22, 2020, amid the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Japan. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
News

A perspective on COVID-19 statistics

Staff writer
19th Mar 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OVER 90 days, the coronavirus has infected the population in China and progressively, the rest of the world totalling in a death count of 8,000.

Let's put this number into perspective.

During the same period the FedEE Statistics Unit estimates the following.

- The number of global deaths from all causes to have been 13.68 million;

- The number of child deaths alone from malnutrition to have been 775,000;

- The number of deaths from motor accidents to have been 315,000;

- The number of deaths from influenza to have been 125,000;

- The number of murders to have been 110,000;

- The number of deaths from unintentional poisoning in the USA alone to have been 16,200;

- The number of deaths from snake bites in India alone to have been 2,750.

"There is a huge moral dilemma here which no-one seems strong enough, or unselfish enough, to confront," Robin Chater, Secretary-General of the Federation of International Employers (FedEE) said.

"It is the responsibility of everyone in the advanced and developing economies that children starve to death in vast numbers while everyone outside the third world frets about COVID-19."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Resident who raised results concern cleared of virus

        premium_icon UPDATE: Resident who raised results concern cleared of virus

        News A resident in self-quarantine after being tested for Covid-19 has raised concerns about conflicting information on when his results would be available.

        YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Events cancelled due to virus concerns

        News Due to recent events, The Observer has compiled a list of events that have been...

        Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        premium_icon Toilet paper chaos causing issues for region’s sewerage

        News The council is urging residents to not flush anything other than toilet paper in a...

        Master fined $10k for breaching reef zone

        premium_icon Master fined $10k for breaching reef zone

        News The ship was carrying 5700 tonnes of ammonia when it entered the prohibited area